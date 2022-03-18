ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report wants you to enjoy the sunny day as temperatures will reach the 60s. Today’s five things to know feature’s a BB gun shooting and road rage pursuit, a fatal crash in Guilderland, and the St. Patrick’s Day parade tomorrow.

1. BB gun shooting leads to road rage pursuit in Cohoes

Three people were arrested after a BB gun shooting led to a road rage pursuit on the highway in Cohoes.

2. NYSP searching for missing Halfmoon man

New York State Police are attempting to locate a missing person identified as Bilal Ashfaq, 20, of Halfmoon.

3. Man falsely reports coworker having gun

An East Greenbush man allegedly falsely reported to police that a person was bringing a loaded gun to work with the intent to shoot people.

4. Fatal crash in Guilderland

One person died after a fatal 2 car crash in Guilderland.

5. St. Patricks Day Parade

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is tomorrow in Downtown Albany. Keep an eye out for the NEWS10 team marching down Central Avenue. Stephanie Rivas will be hosting the parade as well.

