5 things to know this Friday, March 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hopefully, everyone spent some time outside this week! According to NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed, Albany saw it’s first 60 degree day on Thursday. She says highs were in the 60s and lower 70s, there were several hours of blue sky, and we capped off the day with a rainbow. Temperatures are set to drop, but soon we will have consistent warmth and sunny days.

Warm weather wasn’t the only thing happening this week. Here are your top five stories from the past few days:

1. Governor Cuomo faces groping accusation

A new report in the Times Union has offered more details about an alleged incident between a female staffer and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In the TU article, a source with direct knowledge of the account, who is not able to speak publicly on the matter, recounted a situation that played out late last year. The source detailed an account of a female staffer that included claims of the governor reaching under her blouse and beginning to fondle her. The source also said the woman told the governor to stop.

These reports have led local lawmakers to call for Governor Cuomo to resign or face impeachment. As he continues to refuse to step down, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Thursday night that he is authorizing the Assembly Judiciary committee to begin an impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Report: Cuomo groped female staffer; Governor denies account

Lawmakers detail possible impeachment of Gov. Cuomo

FULL COVERAGE: Cuomo Under Fire

2. NYS alters their domestic travel requirements

Quarantine will no longer be required for domestic travelers in New York starting April 1. This applies to travelers entering the state from another state or U.S. territory. However, the New York State Department of Health continues to recommend quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

Quarantine no longer required for domestic travelers in NYS starting April 1

3. March 8 was the first day hospital visits were allowed

Monday marked the first day Capital Region hospitals opened up new opportunities for friends and families to visit their loved ones.

“The inability to visit a patient or a loved one during this pervert pandemic has really been one of many, but one of the true tragedies of the situation,” says St. Peter’s Health Partners Chief Nursing Officer Christopher Jordan.

Capital Region hospitals welcome visitors with relaxed restrictions Monday

4. A busy week for the Troy Police and Fire Departments

This week, there were multiple calls for fires and crimes in the City of Troy. Most notably, the shooting of 12-year-old MJ Rivera.

12-year-old paralyzed after drive-by shooting in Troy

Troy residents see no end in sight to gun violence

Troy, Watervliet Fire Departments battle Seventh Ave fire

Woman holding toddler ‘pistol whipped’ in Troy

Crews respond to fire on Third Ave. in Troy

5. The Tri-City ValleyCats announced first pitch times and the schedule for their fireworks shows

The Tri-City ValleyCats will begin their season on Thursday, May 27 with an eight game road trip. This is the first season the ValleyCats will be a member of the Frontier League.

The ValleyCats return to “The Joe” for their home opener on Friday, June 4 when they host Les Capitales de Québec. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 7 p.m. The home opener will also feature the team’s first post-game fireworks show.

ValleyCats announce start times, fireworks schedule

Looking Forward:

Washington County announced a vaccine opportunity for New York residents ages 60 and over. The event will take place on March 13 at SUNY Adirondack.

The event, sponsored by Kinney Drugs, is for eligible residents. Completed registration requires the first page of the website to be completed as well as the “NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Form” on the “Your Appointment is Booked” page.