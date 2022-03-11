ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Check out Jill Szwed’s weather report as she previews tomorrow’s winter storm. Today’s five things to know feature’s all crime stories including the Jussie Smollett sentencing.

1. Jussie Smollett sentenced to jail

Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days of jail after lying to police about a racist, homophobic hate crime attack in 2019.

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, ordered to pay back Chicago $120K

2. Man shoots gun in his apartment

A Halfmoon man was accused of shooting a gun in his apartment after his neighbor found a bullet in their ceiling.

Halfmoon man accused of shooting gun in apartment

3. Woman gives birth on sidewalk, leaves baby

A baby is in the hospital after her mother gave birth on a sidewalk, then walked away from the child.

Police: Woman gives birth on sidewalk, leaves baby

4. Nisky Police investigating burglary at Van Antwerp MS

The Niskayuna Police Department is investigating a report of a burglary at Van Antwerp Middle School that reportedly happened the other night.

Police investigating burglary at Van Antwerp MS

5. Troy man arrested for reckless driving

State Police arrested a Troy man for reckless driving after he allegedly caused a crash on I-787.

Troy man arrested after crash on I-787