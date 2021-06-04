5 things to know this Friday, June 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy National Donut Day, Capital Region. Definitely make sure to grab a sweet treat today – you deserve it!
While you’re chowing down on your donut (or multiple donuts – we won’t judge) here are five stories that happened this week:
1. June is Pride Month
All across the Capital Region, cities and organizations have been raising rainbow flags and holding celebrations in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Here are a few examples:
2. Attorney General James is suing the Rensselaer County Board of Elections
Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, is suing the Rensselaer County Board of Elections for not choosing an early voting site for communities of color in Troy. James says that this amounts to denying voting access to voters in those communities, in violation of state law.
3. An Amsterdam priest was put on leave
A priest from LaSalette Missionaries serving as pastor for St. Mary’s Church in Amsterdam and St. Stephen’s Church in Hagaman has been placed on administrative leave for alleged sexual abuse of a minor.
Rev. Jeffrey L’Arche was put on leave by Bishop Edward Scharfenberger immediately after the diocese learned L’Arche was on the Diocese of Springfield’s clergy offenders list, the Albany Diocese said Wednesday. The list was released on June 2.
4. Albany Airport and Hudson Valley Community College are teaming up to address the worker shortage
Albany International Airport is addressing a worker shortage by partnering with Hudson Valley Community College to provide mechanical training and employment opportunities to local students.
5. Albany Police added new fluffy member to their department
From staff shortages, to long hours and protecting the community, the life of an Albany Police officer is not easy. The department is adding a new four-legged member to the force to help de-stress with those everyday tasks.
Looking forward:
Baseball is back in the Capital Region. Watch NEWS10 tonight at 6 to see Jared Phillips give a preview of the season and highlight everything going on at Joe Bruno Stadium.
