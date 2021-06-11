5 things to know this Friday, June 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Now that the heat and humidity are gone, hopefully Capital Region residents are able to enjoy the sunshine!

If you’re looking for some light reading to do while enjoying the nice weather, here are five stories that happened this week:

1. Masks are still mandated in schools

New York education leaders walked back a Department of Health announcement about removing mask mandates in schools and summer camps. On Sunday, New York school districts and BOCES leaders received an email from Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa who now says schools still have to enforce current mask guidance.

The hotter it gets, the harder it is to concentrate in school — especially while wearing a mask, shares 11-year-old Jenna Miller. Jenna says she already got a nosebleed into her mask last week while sitting in her Cahill Elementary School classroom that has no air conditioning, but Tuesday, she says she just couldn’t take it anymore.

2. As the legislative session came to an end Friday at 4:21 a.m., this week was a final push for some bills

June 11 marks the end of the 2021 legislative session. NEWS10’s Corina Cappabianca was at the Capitol every day to highlight the bills that caused lawmakers to make final pushes.

3. Albany County is launching a new mental health crises program

Albany County is launching their new Crisis Officials Responding and Diverting (ACCORD) program on Friday. Officials will discuss details about ACCORD and how the response teams, which consist of social workers and EMTs, will respond to situations that involve mental health or other non-violent emergency calls.

4. Stewart’s is expanding across Upstate New York

Stewart’s Shops announced its acquisition of the remaining Blueox Neighborhood Markets on Monday, but the Saratoga Springs based company isn’t stopping there when it comes to increasing their presence in New York state.

5. A 9-year-old raised money for a local animal shelter the old school way

Kaira Dupuy decided to open a lemonade stand at her mom’s garage sale over the weekend, selling lemonade and cookies for 50 cents.

“I have a dog at home that came from an Alabama kill shelter,” said Dupuy. “And they sent him over here, and I adopted him and I just felt like I wanted to help all of the other animals.”

Looking forward:

Starting June 12, the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy (MHLC) and the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) will provide a free bus service. This bus service will connect communities in the City of Albany to natural areas in the County.

Nature Bus riders can explore trees of the world at Pine Hollow Arboretum, walk trails in the woods at Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy preserves, or visit Five Rivers for outdoor education opportunities. Residents can also take the bus to Thacher Park for a spectacular view from the top of the Helderberg Escarpment.

