5 things to know this Friday, January 7

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know this feature’s two 16-year-old getting shot in Troy, an Albany man getting arrested with a privately made gun, and a mask and vaccine mandates rally held outside of the Capital.

1. Man arrested with privately made gun

An Albany man was arrested with a loaded privately made gun

2. Mask, vaccine mandates rally held outside of Capital

A rally against medical mandates was held outside the Capitol.

3. 16-year-old dies after shooting in Troy

Two 16-years-old were shot in a Troy shooting and one of them died in the hospital.

4. Why New Yorkers choose not to get the vaccine

QuoteWizard released data about the main reasons why people have not gotten vaccinated. Click the link below to see all the data.

5. $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Albany County

A $50,000 lottery ticket sold from the January 5th Powerball at a Stewart’s Shop in Slingerlands

