5 things to know this Friday, January 28

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – See Matt Mackie’s weather report for his prediction on this weekends possible winter storm. Today’s five things to know feature’s a man arrested after a police chase on an airport runway, Albany PD releasing bodycam of officer-involved shooting, and today’s Giving on 10.

1. Giving on 10

Today’s Giving on 10 is about the American Cancer Society bringing back the annual Daffodil Days campaign.

2. Signs installed on Glenridge Road to prevent bridge crashes

Flashing beacon signs have been installed on Glenridge Road to help prevent trucks crashing with the bridge.

3. Massive crime spree yesterday as a man committed vehicle theft, armed robbery, and started a police chase

Yesterday a man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car at Stewarts, committing armed robbery at Macy’s, then having a police chase at the Albany airport runway. All of this happened within a couple of hours.

4. Albany PD release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

Albany Police gave an update and showed bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting that took place on New Scotland Avenue.

5. Albany Airport travel advisory

The Albany International Airport released a travel advisory for the possible large winter storm that is forecasted to hit the East Coast this weekend.

