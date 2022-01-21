5 things to know this Friday, January 21

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today’s weather coming back down to normal with wind chill causing temperatures below 0. Today’s five things know features a large explosion in Coeymans, a 15-year old arrested after making a school threat, and a fatal hike at Five Mile Mountain.

1. Large explosion in Coeymans

A large explosion happened yesterday at the Coeymans marina that caused a boat service shop to burst up in flames. A man was hospitalized with severe burns to his face and body

2. Poestenkill Fire Dept hosting Community Blood Drive

American Red Cross will host a Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, January 25, at the Poestenkill Fire Department.

3. Amsterdam PD arrest 15-year old after school threat

Amsterdam PD has arrested a 15-year old juvenile after a terroristic threat was allegedly made Wednesday morning.

4. Two-thirds of COVID vaccine side-effects are just a placebo effect

More than half of the adverse effects patients experience are not from the actual vaccine, but a psychological reaction to it.

5. Fatal hike at Five Mile Mountain

Rangers attempted to rescue two individuals in Greene County and Warren County. One man injured his knee while hiking and was unable to walk, while another man reportedly died while taking a hike.

