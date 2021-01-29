5 things to know this Friday, Jan. 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another week of cold went by in the Capital Region. For the first time for the ’20-’21 winter season, temperatures dropped below zero and highs didn’t go above the low 30s. And, as it does in Upstate New York, we got some snow this week. Not like back in December, but a few inches landed on the ground.

On top of the record temperatures and snow fall, some significant events that happened during the week include:

1. New York Attorney General Letitia James says the state inaccurately reported nursing home deaths due to COVID-19

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report on her office’s ongoing investigations into nursing homes’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday. According to the report, the New York State Department of Health (DOH) may have undercounted how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 by as much as 50%.

2. Wednesday was the first opportunity for seniors 75 and up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Vermont

Many Bennington residents who are 75 and older say scheduling their online appointment for the vaccine was quite easy. They say it was even more of a breeze to get the actual shot. Trey Dobson, the Chief Medical Officer of the Southern Vermont Medical Center, says that this week, the vaccination site received 150 doses for the next two days.

3. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras delivered his 2021 State of the University System address virtually on Tuesday

Malatras says the 64 campuses will continue efforts to confront COVID-19, and promote social, economic and racial justice.

“We must expand opportunities for hundreds of thousands for individuals who find themselves unemployed or underemployed or helping them to learn new skills to find the jobs of the new economy like combatting climate change or improving healthcare,” Malatras said.

4. Testing done at the Norlite facility in Cohoes shows that ‘razor sharp’ materials were found. New information shows potential respiratory problems or lung damage can be caused by inhaling sharp particulate matter released by the facility

The material tested came from Cohoes residents Joe Ritchie and Ed Sokol, who reside feet away from the facility. The samples allegedly came from their cars and attics, which environmentalists claim are regularly coated in particulate dust from Norlite.

Pediatrician Dr. Leo Trasande, Chief of the Division of Environmental Pediatrics at the NYU School of Medicine, was also on hand to discuss the findings. He says that the glassy material could cause serious health problems, including fatal lung disease.

5. On the morning of Jan. 25, calls were made for a fully engulfed house fire on Campbell Ave. in Troy

According to NEWS10 ABC’s Giuliana Bruno, fire crews made progress on the front of the home but the back created more difficulty. Troy and Watervliet Fire Departments were on location.

Looking Forward:

Looking forward to this weekend, Saratoga Springs is starting their 2021 Chowder Tour and the Queensbury high school hockey team will be painting the rink pink.

For the safety of everyone, Discover Saratoga has altered the event. This is now a week-long event, starting Saturday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb. 6. Patrons can enjoy a cup or bowl of chowder along with lunch or dinner and their favorite beverage at participating Saratoga County restaurants and vote for their favorite online. Participating restaurants will also have pints and quarts of chowder to-go.

The Queensbury high school hockey program has started a tradition of honoring those who fight the battle against cancer through a special hockey game. This year, the team is honoring the clinical team at the Glens Falls Hospital’s CR Wood Cancer Center Tower 2 inpatient oncology unit.