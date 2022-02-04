5 things to know this Friday, February 4

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know feature’s the weather on the big winter storm from last night and this morning, a man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing children, a video showing a road rage crash.

1. Big snow/ice storm last night going into this morning

See the weather report from last night on what to expect on your morning commute.

02/03/2022 Late Night Update: BE CAREFUL……Snow and Ice becoming widespread tonight. Tough for the AM Commute

2. Queensbury man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing multiple children

A Queensbury man was arrested for sexual abuse involving multiple children over the span of several years.

Police: Queensbury man arrested for sexually abusing multiple children

3. Video shows road rage incident that causes crash on highway in New Jersey

WATCH: Road rage incident on highway in New Jersey

4. Phone scam claiming to be from Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office

Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam where the caller claims to be from the Sheriff’s Office.

Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

5. Lanes closed in Niskayuna

A crash caused lanes to be closed in Niskayuna this morning.

All lanes closed on Balltown Road in Niskayuna because of downed pole and wires