5 things to know this Friday, February 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know feature’s the weather on the big winter storm from last night and this morning, a man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing children, a video showing a road rage crash.

1. Big snow/ice storm last night going into this morning

See the weather report from last night on what to expect on your morning commute.

2. Queensbury man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing multiple children

A Queensbury man was arrested for sexual abuse involving multiple children over the span of several years.

3. Video shows road rage incident that causes crash on highway in New Jersey

4. Phone scam claiming to be from Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office

Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam where the caller claims to be from the Sheriff’s Office.

5. Lanes closed in Niskayuna

A crash caused lanes to be closed in Niskayuna this morning.

