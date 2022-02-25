ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know feature’s the snowstorm in New York, a Russia vs. Ukraine update, and a structure fire in Gloversville.
1. Big snowstorm
Check out Jill Szwed’s weather report for news on the biggest snowstorm of the year.
02/25/2022: The first “big” snow of the winter
2. Capital Region snow emergencies
Check out our snow emergency article to see a list of areas that have declared a snow emergency.
Capital Region snow emergencies for Feb. 24-25 storm
3. Russia vs Ukraine update
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the post-Cold War security order.
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
4. Free COVID at-home test kits at Crossgates Mall tommorow
Albany County will be handing out free COVID at-home test kits at Crossgates Mall tomorrow.
Free COVID at-home test kits COVID at Crossgates Mall
5. Structure fire in Gloversville yesterday
A man was hospitalized after a house fire that occurred in Gloversville.
Man hospitalized after fire in Gloversville