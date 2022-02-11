ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report is telling you to watch out for black ice on your morning commute. Today’s five things to know feature’s a threat at the Empire State Plaza yesterday morning, a 16-year-old died after shooting in Troy, Ballston Spa students have mask mandate protest.

1. Threat at Empire State Plaza

Yesterday morning there was a threat at an Empire State Plaza building.

NYSP: No credible threat at Empire State Plaza

2. 16-year-old dies after shooting in Troy

After a shooting in Troy, a teen was hospitalized with serious injuries. That teen later died of those injuries and turned out to be just 16-year-old.

Seriously injured teen dies in overnight shooting in Troy

3. Ballston Spa High School students protest mask mandate

Students at Ballston Spa High School protested their school’s mask mandate by walking into school maskless yesterday morning.

Ballston Spa students protest mask mandate

4. Fatal Mechanicville victim identified

NYSP released the identity of the Mechanicville victim who fatally fell to his death.

Police identify victim of fatal Mechanicville fall

5. Fatal crash in Glens Falls wasn’t hit-and-run

Police are saying that the Glens Falls fatal crash was not a hit and run.

Police: Fatal crash in Glens Falls wasn’t hit-and-run