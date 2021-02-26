5 things to know this Friday, Feb. 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We have reached the end of February (almost)! The past month was filled with cold, snow, and more COVID-related issues.

As we finish the final full week of the month, here are five important stories to know:

1. New York changed their guidelines regarding visiting nursing homes

On Monday, the New York State Department of Health presented revised nursing home visitation guidelines. The new guidelines focused heavily on testing requirements, but visitation will still depend on whether there has been a COVID-19 case in the facility in the past 14 days.

‘Nothing changed’: Updated nursing home guidance changes little for families and facilities

2. Washington Avenue Armory starts accepting vaccine appointments and the Amsterdam pop-up site was announced

New York State is opening a vaccination site at the Washington Avenue Armory on March 3. The location is designed to specifically target minority communities and residents were able to start making appointments on February 24.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced 12 community-based pop-up vaccination sites coming online this week at community centers, public housing complexes, and cultural centers. Cuomo’s latest list of pop-up sites includes a Mohawk Valley location. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27 at the Riverfront Center in Amsterdam (located at 1290 Riverfront Center) eligible locals can get vaccinated. 1290 Riverfront Center is the address of the Amsterdam satellite office of Montgomery County Social Services.

State vaccination site at Washington Avenue Armory targets minority communities

Amsterdam ‘pop-up’ vaccine site announced

3. Governor Cuomo faces sexual harassment allegations

Lindsey Boylan, a former candidate for the Democratic ticket in New York’s 10th Congressional District, accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment in December. On Wednesday, she published an account of the alleged harassment online.

Other State News:

Additionally, Thursday marked the first time since the summer that New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker appeared publicly before members of the legislature to provide testimony. While the event was scheduled as a budget hearing, a big focus remained on the Cuomo Administration’s handling of nursing home policies and data.

Ex-Cuomo aide publishes account of sexual harassment

Lawmakers question Health Commissioner about nursing home policies, data during budget hearing

4. National League Lacrosse is returning to the Capital Region

The National Lacrosse League (NLL), the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, on Tuesday announced the sale of the New England Black Wolves to a group headed by Oliver Marti.

The new owners will relocate the franchise immediately to the fast-growing lacrosse and economic hotbed of Albany where the team will play in the downtown, recently renovated Times Union Center. It marks the return of box lacrosse to the Capital Region for the first time since 2002.

NLL franchise relocating to Albany, returning professional lacrosse to the Capital Region

5. Glens Falls Hospital is restarting elective surgeries

For the second time during the coronavirus pandemic, elective surgeries went on pause in late December at Glens Falls Hospital, as an increase in COVID cases spiked locally and around the country because of the holidays. But now, those surgeries are resuming.

According to Glens Falls Hospital, 1,200 surgeries had to be paused, but many are now being rescheduled. While some surgeries had to be delayed over the past few months, others still took place.

Elective surgeries resume at Glens Falls Hospital

Looking forward:

Boxes of free groceries will be available for individuals and families in need on Saturday at Lansingburgh High School. The food distribution will take place Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. in the back parking lot of the school. Masks and social distancing are required.

Free community food distribution in Troy on Feb. 27