5 things to know this Friday, Feb. 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another cold and snowy week goes by in the Capital Region. But, with a few days full of love coming up, maybe the cold won’t seem so bad.

However, before we can get there, here’s five things you should know about the week.

1. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program launched throughout New York

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program starts this week at certain participating locations in New York state. This strategy is only one aspect of President Joe Biden’s plan to administer 100 million shots in 100 days. The program hopes to increase overall supply in New York and the U.S. overall.

2. On Thursday, a group of local environmental advocates and Cohoes residents released copies of e-mails between a former high-ranking official with the NYS DEC and staff from Norlite

The group reported that the exchanges contradict DEC’s previous public statements that they did not know about the burning of toxic firefighting foam at the facility until December of 2019. They said the e-mails they recently obtained through the Freedom of Information Law request reveal that Kieth Goertz, a former regional director with the DEC, had actually discussed the burning process with Norlite as early as April of 2019.

3. After the nursing home report from Attorney General Letitia James came out, Republicans have been leading the way for the Department of Health to reveal data and other information

After several months, the New York State Department of Health has disclosed more COVID-19 nursing home data asked for by the Empire Center for Public Policy. The release came after a judge ordered last week that the state had five business days to respond to the Empire Center’s Freedom of Information Law request.

Republicans have continued their push to subpoena the Department of Health. Meanwhile, Democrats have called the subpoena issue “political.”

4. A traffic altering crash on Central Avenue involved a member of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office

A crash on Central Avenue Monday morning involving a semi-truck and an Albany County Sheriff’s Office vehicle sent Deputy Joseph Iachetta to the hospital in serious condition.

5. A former resident at Shaker Place said the staffing issues were “unbelievable”

In the wake of the New York Attorney General’s report on nursing homes during the pandemic—which said that some of the residents who died were at risk because of staffing shortages—NEWS10 spoke with one patient who says she was shocked at what she saw at Shaker Place in Albany.

Looking forward:

This Sunday is Valentine’s Day. The team at NEWS10 ABC has been spending all February informing those in the Capital Region on the best gifts, recipes and activities for the special day.

Still need some help? Here’s everything we know about Valentine’s Day 2021:

NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed says Valentine’s weekend is “perfect cuddle weather” due to the cold temperatures. She says that the cold air will linger through the start of the weekend. And, after beginning in the single digits, highs will top off in the teens again. Eentually, two systems will meet up and bring a quick round of light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.