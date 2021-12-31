5 things to know this Friday, December 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has New Year’s Eve being pretty mild as temperatures will be in the ’40s. Today’s five things to know feature’s a Fatal fire in Mechanicville, Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles, and the Powerball jackpot now $483 million.

1. Fatal fire in Mechanicville

A 67-year-old man died after a fire occurred in his home in Mechanicville.

2. Local RV dealerships to pay $50K

Two local recreational vehicle dealerships in New York will now pay a fine for not providing customers with “timely repairs.”

3. Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 US vehicles

Tesla has recalled nearly 500,000 U.S.-based vehicles due to safety concerns. 

4. Powerball jackpot now $483 million

There were no winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $483 million. The next drawing will be on Saturday.

5. Colorado’s Marshall Fire most destructive in state’s history

In a matter of hours, the Marshall Fire burning south of Boulder destroyed more homes than any wildfire in Colorado state history.

