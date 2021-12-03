5 Things to know this Friday, December 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know features Van Antwerp Middle School having a gun threat, a mother and 5-year-old son dead after Duanesburg stabbing, and Multiple cases of omicron found in New York City. After a crazy 24 hours that resulted in thunderstorms and hail, expect a mild weekend according to Jill Szwed’s weather report.

1. Van Antwerp Middle School gun threat

Niskayuna Police responded to a report of a gun being inside Van Antwerp Middle School.

Niskayuna middle school gun threat

2. Mother and 5-year-old son dead after Duanesburg stabbing

State Police said a mother and son are dead after being stabbed by a family member. A 2-year-old male was transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

Police provide update in Duanesburg double homicide

3. Route 9 closed yesterday due to emotionally distressed man with a knife

Colonie police responded to an emotionally distressed man in a vehicle with a knife. Police say they were able to talk the person out of the vehicle unarmed. They have been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Route 9 incident in Latham

Route 9 in Latham has reopened

4. Multiple cases of omicron found in NYC

Multiple cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in New York. A total of five people were found with the variant.

Multiple cases of omicron virus variant detected in NYC

5. Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

May be an image of 1 person, car and text that says 'SARATOGA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PUBLIC INFORMATION BULLETIN BULLETIN BULLETIN DATE: MISSING PERSON Missing Person CASE NUMBER: 21-007521 12/02/2021 CFS NUMBER: 2021-083195 Summary: The Saratoga County Sheriff' Office is currently looking to check the welfare of Diane Primeau. She was reported missing this agency by concerned family member. She left her Waterford residence operating Blue 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander with NY Registration AVU1391. Diane Primeau NAME AGE HAIR EYE Height Brown Brown RACE White Waterford,NY AVU-1391 PLATE YEAR MAKE MODEL COLOR AVU1391 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Blue ANY INFORMATION ON THE WHEREABOUTS OF DIANE PRIMEAU, PLEASE CONTACT THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 518)885-6761'

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

