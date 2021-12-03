5 Things to know this Friday, December 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know features Van Antwerp Middle School having a gun threat, a mother and 5-year-old son dead after Duanesburg stabbing, and Multiple cases of omicron found in New York City. After a crazy 24 hours that resulted in thunderstorms and hail, expect a mild weekend according to Jill Szwed’s weather report.

1. Van Antwerp Middle School gun threat

Niskayuna Police responded to a report of a gun being inside Van Antwerp Middle School.

2. Mother and 5-year-old son dead after Duanesburg stabbing

State Police said a mother and son are dead after being stabbed by a family member. A 2-year-old male was transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

3. Route 9 closed yesterday due to emotionally distressed man with a knife

Colonie police responded to an emotionally distressed man in a vehicle with a knife. Police say they were able to talk the person out of the vehicle unarmed. They have been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

4. Multiple cases of omicron found in NYC

Multiple cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in New York. A total of five people were found with the variant.

5. Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

