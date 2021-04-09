5 things to know this Friday, April 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It finally feels like Spring is here! This week, temperatures hit 70 degrees and it felt amazing.

Aside from the great weather, here’s what also happened this week:

1. Vaccine eligibility expanded to all New Yorkers 16 and older

Starting April 6, those who are 16 years-old and older will be eligible to sign up and receive the COVID-19 vaccine. With eligibility expanding once again in New York State, the vaccine is still in high demand.

Vaccine eligibility expands to 16 year-olds and up starting Tuesday

2. Roads are closed to begin work on the Albany Skyway

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says it’s been more than five years since the idea of an Albany Skyway first came up during planning for the Corning Preserve. Now, finally the first construction crews are getting down to business.

First day of Albany Skyline construction breaks ground

3. Multiple golf courses are now open across the Capital Region

Get those clubs and putters out! With the warm weather hitting the Capital Region, several golf courses are now open to the public:

Capital Hills Golf Course opens for the season

Schenectady Municipal Golf Course to open Wednesday

Frear Park Golf Course set to open in April

4. A deputy was released from the hospital

An Albany County sheriff’s deputy is out of the hospital after a near-fatal car accident at the beginning of February.

Albany Co. sheriff’s deputy released from hospital after serious crash

5. A local pizza shop is expanding despite the COVID pandemic

For decades, DeFazio’s has been a feeding hungry customers in the City of Troy. What started out as an Italian import store in 1951, grew to include a pizzeria that was established in 1989, but now DeFazio’s is expanding once again. This time, adding a new location across the river in Albany that is expected to open in May.

DeFazio’s Albany location will have take out and delivery options. But why open a new pizzaria during a pandemic? Well, the answer is pretty simple.

DeFazio’s in Troy adding new location in Capital Region

Looking forward:

Schenectady Greenmarket is moving outside Schenectady City Hall starting on April 11 for the Spring and Summer seasons. The outdoor market will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Now more than ever, it is important to help ensure local residents have access to fresh, local and quality produce and continue to offer benefits for those in our community who face food insecurity. We look forward to continuing to provide an essential service to Schenectady’s residents, while helping to support local businesses and farms and strengthen and grow our city,” said Haley Viccaro, Chair of the Board of Directors, Schenectady Greenmarket.