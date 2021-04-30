5 things to know this Friday, April 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another month passes by in the Capital Region as we head into May tomorrow. The tulips are starting to blossom and the sun is staying out longer!

In addition to the tulips, here are five stories that blossomed over the past few days:

1. A Sunday multi-house fire in Troy turned fatal. Another fire happened just two days later

A lot of heart break coming out of the City of Troy. Two fires on 4th Street and 9th Street happened two days apart. Sunday’s fire claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy and over a dozen families had to be displaced from both fires.

In honor of those affected by these fires, community members came together to support them. In addition, they also created a GoFundMe page. The donations will go toward all fire victims.

2. Civil rights organizations address the Albany police protests that took place at the South Station

The Center for Law and Justice and the local NAACP chapter held a press conference Tuesday. The organizations say they are taking issue with “the shameful and irresponsible action of Mayor Kathy Sheehan to violently remove peaceful demonstrators on Thursday, April 22 from their encampment in front of the South Station.”

The following day, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced a partnership with What Works Cities and Everytown for Gun Safety to create an Alternative Dispatch Program in the City of Albany. The City has also issued a request to rewrite the Albany Police Department’s General Orders.

3. Lawmakers repeal Gov. Cuomo’s order related to food requirement for alcohol service

Lawmakers in the New York State Legislature voted Wednesday to repeal Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency order requiring people to order food with alcohol purchases at restaurants. This repeal takes effect immediately.

4. New York State Police, along with multiple local departments, arrested 15 Capital District individuals during a human trafficking operation

From April 19-22, the New York State Police took part in a multiagency investigation into child exploitation and human trafficking. The investigation took place throughout the Capital District and resulted in the arrest of 15 individuals.

5. County and state-run vaccination sites are now allowing walk-ins for those ages 16 and over

The governor announced all state-run vaccination sites will allow walk-in shots beginning Thursday for all New Yorkers 16 and older.

“We’re now at a different place where we have open appointments at mass vaccination sites and vaccine sites almost all across the state,” Gov. Cuomo said. “So first step is we’re going to open up all state mass vaccine sites, this Thursday, to just get walk-in vaccinations. You don’t have to call, you don’t have to make an appointment. All New Yorkers 16-plus, just come in to a mass vaccination site starting Thursday and you are eligible for a vaccine. So for the people who felt, ‘well I’m not comfortable going on the internet, I don’t want to call, I don’t want to talk to a lot of people.” All the obstacles are removed, all the barriers are removed; just show up and roll up your sleeves and the mass vaccination sites have capacity to handle it.”

Looking forward:

Starting Friday night, the South High Dance Marathon will kick off at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the event and donate to the cause:

