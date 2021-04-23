5 things to know this Friday, April 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Well, if you were up and early like us at NEWS10, hopefully you had a chance to see the SpaceX launch this Friday morning. The launch sent four astronauts into orbit using a recycled rocket and capsule. This is the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.

While there are no rockets leaving from Albany to go to the International Space Station, here are five stories that might also pique your interest:

1. The Albany PD South Station conflict comes to a temporary standstill as tents are removed from the street

The Albany Police Department arrested eight people as they ended the demonstration outside of South Station on Thursday afternoon. Social media posts showed officers leading several protesters away in handcuffs as police cleared the side of tents and barricades.

Police Chief Eric Hawkins declared the department’s intention to end the “unlawful occupation” of South Station shortly before officers moved in. Protests outside the station began last week, following an altercation between demonstrators and officers during a separate Black Lives Matter protest.

2. The trial against Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin concluded. He was charged guilty on all three charges

Local leaders are sounding off regarding Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

Two local county executives with typically different political views see eye-to-eye on this, both saying it’s an opportunity for the country to heal.

3. Horses have returned to the famous race course in the Spa City

Thoroughbreds at the Saratoga Race Course worked on their form Monday, while racing officials work on getting fans back in the stands. Training is taking place on the main track while renovations continue at the Oklahoma Training Track.

4. 16 New York mass vaccination sites are now allowing walk-ins for those ages 60+

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that beginning Friday, April 23, 16 mass vaccination sites will accept walk-in appointments for those ages 60 and older. New York State will set aside a vaccine allocation specifically for this expansion.

5. This year was the 51st annual Earth Day

Cities and organizations throughout the Capital Region showed off their latest efforts to go green.

Looking forward:

On Saturday, April 24, communities throughout the Capital Region will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Drug Take Back Day. Here are a few police stations where you can hand in old prescription medications: