5 things to know this Friday, April 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Well, this mid-April week is ending in an interesting way – with snow on the ground! NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed says conditions are just wet around the Capital Region and other valley locations, meanwhile areas above 800 or 900 feet are seeing some accumulation.

While you’re defrosting, here are the top five stories of the week:

1. A truck hit an overpass on the Northway on Wednesday morning

State Police are currently investigating an accident on the Northway in the Town of Clifton Park. Upon initial investigation, Troopers say a truck towing a trailer with a boom lift struck an overpass at Exit 9.

2. Two local laws were passed in the Albany area

On Wednesday, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan signed Local Law E, which is legislation banning ATVs and Dirt Bikes on public property while also increasing the repossession fee.

Also, this week, Albany County signed Local Law C, which is supposed to help school districts implement monitoring systems on their buses and roadways. Drivers who illegally pass a school bus will be caught on camera.

3. Governor Cuomo green lights in-person graduations and provides regulations on proms

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo green lit a scaled down, in-person, version of graduation ceremonies. Starting May 1, large scale outdoor graduations will have a limited venue size. Governor Cuomo said for a ceremony of 500 people, attendees will need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The venue’s limited to 20 percent capacity.

Additionally, New York State released guidelines for those looking to participate in a prom or ball. They can happen, effective June 1, but there are limitations.

4. Protesters gathered outside the Albany South Police Station in relation to the death of Duante Wright

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, protesters began marching westbound down Western Avenue. The group then began marching southbound down Quail Street, before heading East on Madison Avenue towards Lark Street.

5. The SUNY Albany mass vaccination site relocated to Crossgates Mall

The New York State-run vaccination site at SUNY Albany will move to Crossgates Mall beginning April 16. The new site will be located in the space previously occupied by Lord & Taylor. Those who have existing appointments at the former SUNY Albany location will receive an email or text update with information about the move. All existing appointment dates and times will stay the same. The COVID-19 drive-thru testing facility at SUNY Albany is unaffected by the move and will remain in place.

The relocation comes at the same time as SUNY schools changing their vaccination plans for students due to the suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Looking forward:

North and South Colonie School Districts are collaborating with the Albany County Health Department and Colonie EMS to get their students vaccinated on April 17.

Families of students that are ages 16 and older can schedule an appointment for their child. The district says they anticipate multiple opportunities from the county to provide students with vaccinations.

