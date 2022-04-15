ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Matt Mackie’s weather reports says today will be cooler than yesterday but still warm. Today’s five things to know feature’s a confirmed homicide in New Scotland, photos of suspects in the Crossgates shooting, and Schenectady Police making an arrest in the Central Park stabbing.

1. Homicide in New Scotland

The suspicious death in the Town of New Scotland has now been ruled a homicide. The death was first reported on April 13.

ACSO: Suspicious New Scotland death now homicide

2. Dorm room fire at Russell Sage College

A fire broke out at Russell Sage College’s Troy campus in Kellas Hall.

Dorm room catches fire at Russell Sage College

3. Help identify suspects in Crossgates shooting

Guilderland Police need help identifying suspects in the Crossgates shooting that resulted in a 17-year-old getting shot in the hand.

Help needed finding suspects in Crossgates shooting

4. Schenectady PD makes arrest in Central Park stabbing

The Schenectady Police Department has made arrested someone for a stabbing that happened in Central Park in March.

Schenectady PD makes arrest in Central Park stabbing

5. Brooklyn subway shooter suspect held without bail

Frank R. James, the man accused of shooting 10 subway riders in Brooklyn on Tuesday, appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held without bail.

Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James held without bail