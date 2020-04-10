5 things to know this Friday April 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday, Capital Region!

Another week has flown by here in New York. For many, filing for unemployment has been a major issue since the start of New York PAUSE. Thursday night, the state’s Department of Labor shut down the website to make improvements to the filing system.

They relaunched the site Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. with some improvements to hopefully make filing simpler for New Yorkers.

Filing for unemployment: These are some of the key takeaways from the department’s new system:

If you are one of the New Yorkers who was told to call the state to finish your application, you will receive a call within the next 72 hours with steps on how to complete it. Note, you do not need to call the department, they will call you.

The DOL has also expanded its call center hours to include weekend hours

The updated filing system will be based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name

2. Albany Med among first to treat coronavirus with experimental therapy: Albany Medical Center is one of the first hospitals in the country to treat critically ill coronavirus patients with blood plasma therapy.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the experimental therapy for the hospital.

Convalescent plasma therapy—or plasma from a survivor of an infectious disease—was the same treatment used during the 1918 flu pandemic, the hospital said. When fighting illness, the body produces antibodies that remain in plasma for weeks or months after recovery. The antibodies in patients who have recovered from COVID-19 attack the virus and can potentially be useful as a treatment for the virus.

3. Golf courses closed, deemed non-essential: Golf courses around the area are now closing due to the state’s updated directives on what is deemed an essential business. Both Colonie Golf Course and Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course have stopped operation until April 29 or until otherwise notified by the state.

4. Local funeral home using technology during social distancing: To help people feel comforted by extended friends and family, Kathleen Sanvidge and her co-workers at Townley and Wheeler Funeral Home came up with an idea— a carport called Unity Station that uses modern technology.

It works by having 2 flat screen monitors with cameras that detect movement. One is set up inside the funeral home, while the other set up in the parking lot.

5. Updated Coronavirus case numbers in the Capital Region:

On Thursday, New York State saw 799 deaths from coronavirus. There were 159,937 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning.

NEWS10 created a spreadsheet to show coronavirus trends over time. We update that information daily based on the numbers given by county officials. For the best representation for coronavirus numbers in your area, we’ll keep you informed at NEWS10.

County by County, we are still seeing an increase in cases. Here are the numbers according to the New York State Department of Health as of Wednesday afternoon.

County Positive Cases Albany 379 Columbia 70 Dutchess 1,493 Fulton 15 Greene 28 Hamilton 3 Herkimer 32 Montgomery 28 Rensselaer 79 Saratoga 172 Schenectady 167 Schoharie 12 Ulster 460 Warren 40 Washington 25

On Thursday, we caught up with a local COVID-19 survivor...THIS is her message.

Here are some other notable headlines…

Number of fatal overdoses spike amid COVID-19 pandemic : Rensselaer County is reporting eight fatal overdoses in the last two weeks, which is more than the amount of deaths the county has seen that are linked to COVID-19. Over in Berkshire County, the District Attorney’s Office and Northern Berkshire EMS have partnered up to get the message out that physical distancing poses an additional threat to those with substance use disorders. READ MORE.

Number of fatal overdoses spike amid COVID-19 pandemic : Rensselaer County is reporting eight fatal overdoses in the last two weeks, which is more than the amount of deaths the county has seen that are linked to COVID-19. Over in Berkshire County, the District Attorney's Office and Northern Berkshire EMS have partnered up to get the message out that physical distancing poses an additional threat to those with substance use disorders.

Courts take up 'virtual court' model to help stop spread of coronavirus : As of right now, essential and emergency court matters will take place via telephone or video platforms like Skype.

Coronavirus pandemic impacting future educators: The same day Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed schools, Sage Colleges student, Lisa Kentris, was set to begin student teaching a fifth grade class at Van Rensselaer Elementary School. Instead, she had to adjust to online instruction and learn from her guiding teacher virtually.

And on to the positive things in our community making us #CapitalRegionStrong.

The Easter Bunny will make its rounds through East Greenbush Friday morning

The Front Steps Project is highlighting the community through photography.

PLUS, we added a section of fun things you can do at home this weekend, or just in general. Check it out, its called Aventures at Home.

You can find fun, free activities and even some yummy recipes to try out with your family. Like this Ossobuco meal:

Have a great weekend!