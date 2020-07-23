5 Things to Know for Today

Smoke fills the sky as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. A federal judge is hearing arguments on Oregon’s request for a restraining order against federal agents who have been sent to the state’s largest city to quell protests that have spiraled into nightly clashes between authorities and demonstrators. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

1. MAYOR OF PORTLAND TEAR GASSED BY FEDS Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, was tear gassed by U.S. government agents as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of raging protests.

2. WHAT VIRUS-WRACKED COUNTRIES HAVE IN COMMON When it comes to battling COVID-19, nations led by populist leaders like the U.S., Britain and Brazil are faring poorly compared to more traditional liberal democratic models.

3. ‘I FELT DESPERATE’ Mexicans who have come to the U.S. to find work are worried about catching the coronavirus and not being able to send money home, while those who have stayed behind worry about their relatives’ well-being.

4. CHINA JOINS RACE TO RED PLANET China launches its most ambitious Mars mission yet in a bold attempt to join the U.S. in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.

5. PLAY BALL! (FINALLY) Four months after it was originally scheduled, Major League Baseball’s opening day is here with the World Series champion Nationals hosting the New York Yankees.