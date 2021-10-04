5 things to know for Monday, October 4

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Jill Szwed’s weather report, all of the rain from last night and this morning should be clearing out for the day. Also, here are five things to know to start off your week.

New Study Shows more than half of police killings were misclassified in the past 38 years

A study done by the University of Washington shows that more than half of police killings in the United States between 1980 and 2018 were mislabeled.

Today’s Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $670 million

After there was no jackpot winner on Saturday, October 2, today’s jackpot is supposed to be the biggest one in months.

A Watertown mother and son charged for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Even though we’re 9 months after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the FBI are people still arresting people for their involvement in the insurrection. A Watertown mother and son were both charged for the January 6 riot at a Federal Court in Syracuse.

Ex-Facebook data scientist says Facebook fed the Capitol riot

A data scientist who worked at Facebook said that the company chooses profits over safety by magnifying hate and misinformation. She also indicated that Facebook was one of the reasons for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature and touch receptors

The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine was awarded to scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian because of their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch.

