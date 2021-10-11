5 Thing to Know Monday, October 11

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating two dead bodies in Schenectady, the price of gas rose in Albany, and should kids get the COVID vaccine? All of this and more on Monday, October 11’s 5 Thing to Know article.

1. 2 dead bodies found in Schenectady

Schenectady police are investigating a scene in which two women’s bodies were found at Yates Village in Schenectady.

2. Why are Southwest Airlines canceling flights

Yesterday Southwest Airlines had to cancel over 1,000 flights which is 27% of the airline’s scheduled flights on the nation’s largest domestic airline.

3. Should kids get 1 dose of the COVID vaccine?

People are wondering if kids should get the COVID vaccine after a possible new side effect named myocarditis.

4. The price of gas in Albany rises almost 10 cents per gallon

According to GasBuddy’s weekly report, Albany gas prices have risen 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week.

5. WATCH: Virginia officer saves colleague

Watch a Virginia officer save his coworker and himself from an out of control car.

