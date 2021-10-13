5 people arrested in Menands, found with multiple guns, crack cocaine

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five people were arrested in Menands on October 11 after a traffic stop. Police said they found multiple guns and crack cocaine in the vehicle.

Menands police were called to the Schuyler Inn around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a male with a gun. When they arrived, officers were told the individuals left in a maroon vehicle and traveled southbound on Broadway.

Police said officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The five individuals were taken into custody.

In the vehicle, police found:

A loaded 9mm handgun with two magazines

An loaded AR-15 rifle. Police are calling it a “ghost gun” due to the fact that there were no markings or serial numbers on it.

A 12-gauge shotgun not loaded, along with eight rounds

A large rock of crack cocaine weighing 50.7 grams

A small amount of marijuana and multiple used needles

Those arrested were:

Emily M. Carpio Jusino, 22, of Troy

Juan D. Carpio-Lopez, 23, of Schenectady

Alexander Rivera, 42, of Amsterdam

Carlos R. Rivera, 37, of Amsterdam

Michael R. Saldana, 41, of Gloversville

All have been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class C felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (class B felony), conspiracy in the fourth degree (class E felony), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree (class A misdemeanor), and unlawful possession of certain ammo feeding devices (class B misdemeanor).

Cardio-Lopez was also charged with menacing in the second degree (class A misdemeanor), reckless endangerment in the first degree (class D felony), and endangering the welfare of a child (class A misdemeanor).

All individuals were arraigned in the Village of Menands Court. All but Carpio Jusino were remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility. Carpio Jusino was released and is scheduled to return to the Village of Menands Court at a later date.