5 injured after vehicle crashes into hot dog stand

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vehicle plowed through a parking lot and crashed into a local hot dog stand.

The crash took place at the Saratoga Awesome Dogs hot dog stand at the intersection of Marion and Excelsior Avenues in Saratoga Springs.

Five people were injured, including the two owners.

One of the owners said the smoker was destroyed, but she was lucky enough to step out of the way before the vehicle crashed into the stand. They posted a sign letting their customers know they were okay.

The status of the other three who were injured is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.