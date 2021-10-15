5 hospitalizations and 103 new positive cases in Albany County daily Covid update, October 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 72.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.2%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 30,055 to date, with 103 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 89.2. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates remained at 3.4% and the Capital Region’s average is now up to 3.8%

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 27 had close contacts to positive cases, 73 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

There are now 526 active cases in the county, up from 495 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine jumped to 1,115 from 1,004. So far 94,197 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,529 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 67 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were five new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are now a total of 33 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of one. Seven of those hospital patients remain in ICUs, unchanged from yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 415 since the outbreak began.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website here.