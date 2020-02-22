5 displaced after Friday night fire

ALBANY, N.Y. — Five people have been displaced after a fire broke out on Ferry Street in Schuylerville Friday night.
The Red Cross provided immediate aid to the five people in terms of basic necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing. Emotional support was also offered along with health services.
Red Cross staff will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they continue to recover from this tragedy.
