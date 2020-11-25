5 creative ways to enjoy those Thanksgiving leftovers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each year, Market Watch estimates that $293 million in food waste is generated as a result of Thanksgiving dinners and celebrations. As more families spend Thanksgiving at home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that number is only set to increase this year.

Savor aims to put these leftovers to use, and give families more opportunities to connect through cooking, by offering five new uses of Thanksgiving foods.

The simple-to-make, easy-to-enjoy uses of Thanksgiving leftovers use popular holiday dishes alongside common household ingredients, making cold turkey and mayo sandwiches a thing of the past.

Nacho average nacho: Leave no leftover behind and make a loaded nacho plate inclusive of all last night’s fixings – including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables.

Be a roll model: Turn your leftover dinner rolls into croutons, utilizing those leftover greens to make a light salad topped with a yogurt-based dressing.

Stay toasty: Toast up a leftover dinner roll and add a healthy spread of cream cheese and cranberry sauce for a satisfyingly sweet bagel alternative. Or, find new ways to toast.

Souper hero: Give your cheddar broccoli soup some extra love by tossing in any leftover vegetables that you have and top with shredded turkey.

Take a dip: Swap chicken for last night's centerpiece and make a spicy buffalo turkey dip that's perfect for any leftover vegetables or rolls.

While these can be used as recipes for leftovers, feel free to incorporate them into your Thanksgiving meal to spice things up!