5 charged in underage drinking enforcement detail in Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Schenectady County. They say five people were arrested for selling to an underage individual working with police. This person cannot lie about their age or date of birth and must show their own ID when asked.

Troopers checked nine different businesses around Glenville. The following businesses were in compliance with the law.

Stewart’s Shop 571 State Route 147

571 State Route 147 Stewart’s Shop 396 Ballston Road

396 Ballston Road Sunoco 245 Saratoga Road

245 Saratoga Road Hannaford’s Supermarket 262 Saratoga Road

Troopers charged five people working at the following locations:

Sunoco 509 Burdeck Street

509 Burdeck Street Sunoco 245 Saratoga Road

245 Saratoga Road Speedway 246 Saratoga Road

246 Saratoga Road Market 32 290 Saratoga Road

290 Saratoga Road Speedway 123 Freemans Bridge Road

Individuals charged: