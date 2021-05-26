5 charged in underage drinking enforcement detail in Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Schenectady County. They say five people were arrested for selling to an underage individual working with police. This person cannot lie about their age or date of birth and must show their own ID when asked.
Troopers checked nine different businesses around Glenville. The following businesses were in compliance with the law.
- Stewart’s Shop 571 State Route 147
- Stewart’s Shop 396 Ballston Road
- Sunoco 245 Saratoga Road
- Hannaford’s Supermarket 262 Saratoga Road
Troopers charged five people working at the following locations:
- Sunoco 509 Burdeck Street
- Sunoco 245 Saratoga Road
- Speedway 246 Saratoga Road
- Market 32 290 Saratoga Road
- Speedway 123 Freemans Bridge Road
Individuals charged:
- Tristan R. Miller, 23, of Schenectady, an employee at Sunoco on Burdeck Street in Rotterdam, was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree- Alcohol and section 65 under the New York State Alcohol Beverage Control Law; Prohibited Sale of an Alcoholic Beverage. He was issued an appearance ticket for Rotterdam Town Court on June 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
- Christopher M. Karlau, 25, of Rotterdam, an employee at Sunoco on Saratoga Road in Glenville, was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree- Alcohol and section 65 under the New York State Alcohol Beverage Control Law; Prohibited Sale of an Alcoholic Beverage. He was issued an appearance ticket for Glenville Town Court on June 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
- Clare J. Imbody, 31, of Schenectady, an employee at Speedway on Saratoga Road in Glenville, was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree- Alcohol and section 65 under the New York State Alcohol Beverage Control Law; Prohibited Sale of an Alcoholic Beverage. She was issued an appearance ticket for Glenville Town Court on June 17, 2021 at 5:30p.m.
- Dolores L. Sutherland, 57, of Schenectady, an employee at Market 32 on Saratoga Road in Glenville, was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree- Alcohol and section 65 under the New York State Alcohol Beverage Control Law; Prohibited Sale of an Alcoholic Beverage. She was issued an appearance ticket for Glenville Town Court on June 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
- Jack N. Peguillan, 23, Latham, an employee at Speedway on Freeman’s Bridge Road in Glenville, was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree- Alcohol and section 65 under the New York State Alcohol Beverage Control Law; Prohibited Sale of an Alcoholic Beverage. He was issued an appearance ticket for Glenville Town Court on June 17, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.