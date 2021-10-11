5 Albany businesses caught selling alcohol to minors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) and the Albany Police Department (APD) conducted an underage-drinking sting operation in Albany on October 7. Out of the six businesses visited, the underage agent was able to purchase alcohol at five.

The businesses selling to minors were:

All Star Pizza & Deli

Madison Mart

Diana’s Wine & Spirits

K & K Quail

Pine Hills Market

The only business that did not sell alcohol to the agent was Sabatino’s Liquor Store. The SLA said the locations were chosen based on complaints received about the businesses.

Businesses charged with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines starting from $2,500 to $4,000 for a first-time offense. Repeat offenders also face possible suspension or revocation of their licenses. Employees or licensees who sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.