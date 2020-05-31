5/31/2020: Cool and breezy end to May

The last day of May is shaping up to be a cool one! Morning low temperatures were in the 40’s for most, with low 50’s in Albany and some some surrounding towns.

Most everyone is running 10-15 degrees cooler than at the same time on Saturday morning.

The cold fronts that brought the storms Friday and showers Saturday evening continue to push out to sea. High pressure building in behind the system will lead to clear skies for most of the day. It will, however, be breezy out there with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

High temperatures will be limited by those northwest winds, peaking only in the mid 60’s for the Capital District and the Mid-Hudson, with 50’s elsewhere. Weather like this is more typical of the end of April than the end of May.

A few more clouds could build in for the last afternoon and evening, but we should stay dry. Temperatures will then drop into the low 40’s for most, with 30’s in the Adirondacks, Greens, and Catskills.

Tomorrow will end up a tad bit warmer, with highs in the upper 60’s. After a clear morning, expect more clouds and some isolated afternoon showers.

Not everyone will see the rain, and where it does fall expect it to be short lived.

Widespread showers return late Tuesday and into Wednesday, as do the 70’s for afternoon high temperatures.

Thursday and Friday are both shaping up to be dry, but warmer with a good bit of humidity. Next Saturday could feature showers, with highs near 80.