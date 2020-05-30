5/30/2020: After Friday storms, spectacular weekend weather ahead

After powerful storms and steamy weather on Friday, Saturday is already off to a much quieter, more comfortable start. Morning low temperatures were in the 50’s to low 60’s, roughly 10 degrees cooler than Friday morning.

It’s also much less humid, as drier and more stable air is getting pulled in behind the storm system.

Temperatures will be in the 60’s throughout the morning, and in the 70’s for the afternoon.

Highs could still hit 80 in the Mid-Hudson, but most will peak in the upper 70’s. Weather like this is just what you’d expect based on late May/early June averages.

After a seasonable, comfortable day, we’ll turn chilly overnight. The last day of May will feature lows in the 40’s. Parts of the Adirondacks will dip well into the 30’s, but most should stay above freezing.

That cool start will give way to a cool afternoon as well. Highs will end up about 10 degrees below average – in the 60’s for most, with 50’s in the Capital District.

Monday will feature an even cooler start, followed by 60’s in the afternoon once again. Showers are possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Drier weather and partly sunny skies return for Thursday and Friday, with high rebounding into the mid, then upper 70’s.