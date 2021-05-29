5/29/2021: Unsettled holiday weekend with rain and cooler temps

Bundle up and stay dry… It certainly doesn’t feel like the end of May out there! Showers will stay with us throughout Saturday morning, tapering off around lunchtime. While we way wind up with some sun in the late afternoon/early evening, it won’t be enough to warm us up signifigantly. Expect highs in the low 50’s.

Tonight we’ll keep a decent amount of cloud cover around. Overnight, we’ll drop down to around 40 in the valleys, and into the upper 30’s in the higher spots.

A strong storm system moving up the East Coast will bring us another round of rain for the second half of Sunday. While it will batter parts of the shore with wind and rain, we will see on and offf showers.

The system is set to move a bit slower than was previously expected. While the bulk of the rain will be over by Memorial Day, the morning will be cloudy and we can’t rule out a leftover shower or two. Even with a dry afternoon and clearing skies, we won’t get quite as warm as was previously forecast. Expect highs in the low 60’s.

We warm up right on time, with highs rising back into the 70’s for Tuesday and Wednesday, the first two days of June and of Meteorological Summer. Both days will be dry, though clouds will build into the region later on Wednesday.

Those clouds give way to showers on Thursday and Friday, though temps will stay comfortable – morning lows in the 50’s and afternoon highs around 70.