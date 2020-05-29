5/29/2020: Stormy Friday, much cooler for the weekend

After a warm, muggy start, pockets of rain will develop after lunchtime. From the mid-afternoon and onward, some strong to severe storms will be possible.

As of 5AM, temperatures have not dropped below 70 degrees for most of the News10 area. If Albany doesn’t get below 70, it would set a new record for the warmest low temperature recorded on this date.

Warm and humid conditions are supporting a few showers and downpours up and down the East Coast. We won’t see much of that activity throughout the morning, with perhaps a few showers or sprinkles at the most.

But as a cold front approaches from the west, coverage of showers and storms will increase. By the early to mid afternoon, expect a few showers and storms across the Adirondacks and the Mohawk Valley.

As we approach sunset, the storms will spread across the entire region. A few could pack a punch and we may see severe weather warnings.

While the tornado threat from this system is low, it’s not zero and we’ll need to keep an eye out for any rotating storms. The more likely threats include gusty winds, periods of heavy rain downpours, and small hail.

Temperatures will be in the 70’s throughout the morning, and in the 80’s for the afternoon.

Most of the wet weather will fizzle after midnight, with only a few light rain showers lingering into Saturday morning. The clouds and leftover rain will help keep temperatures on the mild side yet again, with Saturday morning temps only down into the 50’s and 60’s.

Despite the warm start, high temps will be significantly cooler – in the mid to upper 70’s for most. Winds will shift, bringing clearing skies and a cool, northwest breeze for the second half of the day.

Sunday and Monday look even cooler. With lows in the 40’s and highs in the 60’s, you can expect the return of spectacular spring-like weather. Give the air conditioners a break!

We’re back into the 70’s for Tuesday and beyond, with showers back in the mix for Wednesday and Thursday.