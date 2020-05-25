5/25/2020: Nice Memorial Day weather, then the heat is on…

Aside from a few showers north and west of Albany this morning, Memorial Day is shaping up to be pretty nice in terms of weather.

Low temperatures were seasonable, in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s across the region.

An approaching upper level disturbance is triggering showers and storms along the shores of Lake Ontario, and they’re headed east towards the News10 area.

By 9 AM, expect the wet weather to have made it to the Mohawk Valley. Thankfully, the storms will have weakened, and we don’t expect much more than a few light rain showers.

By midday, the system will have fizzled out as it approaches the Capital District. A few sprinkles aren’t out of the question, but most will stay dry.

Then, breaks of sunshine and a light south wind will help us get into the upper 70’s to near 80 by this afternoon.

After a warm day, temperatures won’t fall too much overnight. Low temperatures will range from the mid 50’s in the Catskills and Adirondacks to low 60’s in Albany.

Then, temperatures are off to the races for the rest of Tuesday. We’ll soar into the mid to upper 80’s with humidity and partly sunny skies. A ridge of high pressure will prevent storms and any relief from the heat.

Wednesday will feature a similar setup, and temperatures a tad bit closer to the 90 degree mark. Stay cool! Showers and storms on Thursday and Friday will help keep us a bit cooler, but highs will still hit the low 80’s.

Springtime weather returns by Saturday, and the weekend looks spectacular. Expect mid 70’s, sunshine, and lower humidity. Enjoy!