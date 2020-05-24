5/24/2020: Cooler, less humid, sunshine for Sunday

After a surprisingly warm and humid day on Saturday, Sunday is already off to a more comfortable start. Temperatures bottomed out in the 40’s to low 50’s across the Capital Region and western New England.

Those readings are 10-20 degrees cooler than the same time Saturday morning. It’s also noticeably drier, and an overall spectacular May morning.

High pressure in control over New England will lead to a quiet and mostly sunny day. Expect a few more clouds later in the day as a weak system approaches from the Great Lakes and western New York.

Highs will be right where they should be this time of year – low to mid 70’s across the area. Enjoy!

The clear, dry weather comes to a temporary end overnight. We’ll turn overcast by sunrise on Memorial Day, and a band of showers will push in from the west. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 50’s.

Those showers will make it to the western Mohawk River Valley by 6 or 7 in the morning. They will be weakening as they push east, but they could still have enough energy to produce steady rain and a rumble of thunder or two in places like Herkimer, Montgomery, or Fulton counties.

They will have fallen apart by 9 or 10 am, and we don’t expect more than a few light rain showers in the Capital District.

For the rest of Memorial Day, expect steadily warming temperatures and partly sunny skies. Highs will wind up in the mid to upper 70’s.

Then, the heat is on! Tuesday and Wednesday will feature temperatures that soar into the upper 80’s (…to near 90?) during the heat of the day. A ridge of high pressure will prevent any showers or storms from forming, don;t expect any relief from the heat.

Rain won’t return until the second half of the day Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures will be knocked back a few degrees by the wet weather, but highs will still be able to reach the 80’s. We won’t clear out until next weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and upper 70’s.