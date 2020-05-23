5/23/2020: Rainy start, but otherwise spectacular holiday weekend

If you can make it through a rainy Saturday morning, clearing skies will set up a spectacular Memorial Day weekend with more sun and highs in the 70’s.

It’s been a mild start to the day, with overnight low temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s thanks to cloudy skies and light rain.

The shower activity has been moving up from the south, courtesy of a cut off low off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic.

We’ll keep the wet weather all morning and into the early afternoon for areas Albany and south. The Adirondacks and North Country will clear out, however, before lunchtime.

In the Capital District, temperatures will make it to the low 70’s by the early afternoon. Temperatures will begin to fall by mid-afternoon and cooler air gets swept in from the southeast.

As a result of that southeastern wind and the longer-lasting rain, highs will have a hard time making it out of the 60’s in Green, Columbia, and Berkshire counties.

Then, we may have the last truly cool evening in quite some time. Lows will fall into the 40’s under partly cloudy skies. Some isolated spots in the Adirondacks and Greens could see upper 30’s.

After the cool start, temperatures will race back into the low 70’s. A good deal of sun will make for an all around great day Sunday.

Memorial day looks great as well, with temperatures running a bit warmer but more dry weather. Expect 50’s in the morning, and mid to upper 70’s by the afternoon .

Then, the head is on…. High temperatures will soar into the mid 80’s on Tuesday, and peak near 90 on Wednesday. In addition, a good bit of humidity will make it feel rather uncomfortable. Get the Air Conditioning ready to roll!

Showers, thunderstorms, and more highs in the 80’s are on tap for Thursday and Friday.