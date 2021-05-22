5/22/2021: Warm, unsettled weekend… but cooler days ahead!

How did we like that heat yesterday… North Adams almost hit 90°! If it’s a little too much too soon, not to worry. There are cooler days ahead of us as we cruise into late May.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80’s for most. Only the Mid-Hudson valley will really have a shot at equaling their Friday high temperatures. A stray shower or two could develop from Saratoga north during the afternoon, but most will stay dry.

Expect better coverage of showers and storms Sunday afternoon, as a cold front pushes through the region.

One or two of those storms could pack a punch, with thunder, heavy rain downpours, and perhaps brief periods of gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, a 1 out of 5 on their scale.

We call it a cold front for a reason, though! We’ll dip down into the 40’s again for Monday morning. Highs will be at 70 on the dot, which means most of the day itself will be spent in the 50’s. Enjoy the break!

Heat and humidity build back into the region for the middle of the week, before another cool down on Thursday & Friday.