4th of July events still happening around the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — There are some July 4th celebrations happening locally this year, but they will look a little different.

Ticonderoga will host its annual “Best 4th in the North” event. It includes a fireworks display over Bicentennial Park.

The event starts at dusk, around 9:45 p.m. The park and surrounding properties are closed, but you can park your car in locations across the town. Organizers say if you choose get out of your vehicle, you still have to stay next to it, wear a mask, and keep that safe social distance from other people.

Stillwater will hold its fireworks display at Browns Beach.

You can park at the beach to watch the show, and a $5 parking free takes effect at 8 a.m. The show will start at dusk. The town board urges people to wear masks, socially distance, and respect those around you.

Clifton park will have a car-only July 4th parade Saturday.

Everyone participating will have to stay in their vehicles the whole time. Anyone who wants to watch the parade will be asked to follow all federal and state health guidelines.

There will also be an option to watch the parade on the town’s Facebook page. The usual activities and live music that follow the parade have been cancelled, and the fireworks show has been postponed.

The parade starts at noon on route 145, west from the Shenendehowa School District campus.