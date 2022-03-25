GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Want to step out on the ice and help support a great cause? For the fourth year, the Adirondack Thunder will raise funds for a critical healthcare organization while honoring those impacted by cancer during the fourth annual “Stick It to Cancer” weekend, presented by Glens Falls Hospital, on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s way more than a hockey game, this is about helping people and getting the message out about fighting cancer,” said Jeff Casey, Thunder Director, Group Sales. After Friday’s game, a $10 cash donation will get you a paintbrush with purple paint. Paint the Ice vouchers will be limited to the first 250 patrons. All proceeds go straight to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

“Cancer affects the entire family, not just the patient. And trying to find meaningful ways to remember your loved ones is sometimes hard,” said Ray Agnew, VP, Glens Falls Hospital Community Engagement.

Every year, this event has raised over 20,000. In the stands or on the ice, everyone wants to be a part of this great cause. “I am sticking it to cancer for my grandmother this weekend like a lot of other people it’s good to be out here and fight for a good cause,” said hockey player Shawn Weller. “I am going to be remembering my mom, painting a heart on the ice– I am no artist but she’ll be happy,” added Ray.

The annual event will take place when the Thunder hosts its North Division rivals, the Worcester Railers, at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The Thunder will wear custom purple cancer-awareness jerseys, it’s more than just a game of hockey.

There will also be a “Stick It to Cancer” t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans attending the game on Saturday night, courtesy of Phinney Design, Irving Tissue, Bricklayers Allied Craft Workers Local Union 2, Lake George Steamboat Company and Noble Gas Solutions.

“To tie in hockey, and also giving back to the community and for a great cause, it’s a no-brainer,” said Evan Pivnick, Thunder Director, Communications and Broadcasting

After the completion of Saturday’s contest, fans will have the opportunity to take home one of the Thunder’s purple cancer awareness jerseys during a live auction. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. Fans interested in bidding should report to Section C following the game.

“We’re proud to once again offer Thunder fans this special opportunity to honor their loved ones impacted by cancer while supporting the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, which provides such vital care and services for so many people in our region,” said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead. “We are honored to stand alongside the Glens Falls and Capital Region communities in the ongoing fight against the disease and the families it impacts on a daily basis.”

The messages will be iced over on Friday night and the Thunder and Railers will skate on the painted ice during Saturday evening’s game. No matter the end score, it’s a win for the team, community, and the Glens Falls Hospital.

For tickets, click here.