EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Families in East Greenbush showed their support during the 4th Annual SeanStrong Kickball Tournament.

The tournament is held each year in honor of Sean Jucha, a young boy who passed away after battling a rare brain tumor called Gliomatosis Cerebri.

All of the proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Dana-Farber Jimmy Fund, which is home to groundbreaking cancer discoveries.

