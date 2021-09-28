4th Annual Dan Provost Memorial Walk to be held at Gavin Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday, October 2, more than 100 people will gather at Gavin Park for a 1.25-mile family-friendly walk in honor of Dan Provost. Dan lived in Saratoga Springs but passed away in 2014 at the age of 23 due to a drug overdose while battling substance abuse.

The event will feature games and activities that begin at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:45 a.m. Donations are encouraged, and same-day registration will be available at Gavin Park. A raffle of donated items will occur after the walk concludes.

The event, organized by Dan’s parents Ken and Maureen Provost, is intended to remember lives taken too soon, raise awareness of addiction, educate the community about recovery services and celebrate those living in recovery.

“We can be defined by tragedy and let it tear us down, or we can be defined by tragedy and fight back. We’re the fighting back sort, said Maureen. “We want to show Dan his death was not in vain!”

The event will feature free Narcan training and sharing of local resources for individuals and families.

Walk proceeds will benefit Recovery Advocacy In Saratoga (RAIS), and the Healing Springs Recovery Community & Outreach Center, both of which serve individuals recovering from addiction.

You can register online.