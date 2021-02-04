$4M awarded to support mental health, substance abuse disorder programs in 21st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is awarding a $4,000,000 grant to support mental health and substance abuse disorder programs in New York’s 21st Congressional District. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik made the announcement on Wednesday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has sadly perpetuated the mental health crisis in our country, and it’s more important than ever that our local mental health, substance abuse, rehabilitation centers and programs have the funds and resources they need to keep our community members healthy and safe, Stefanik said.

“I am so proud to announce this substantial grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, and will continue finding ways to deliver solutions for those suffering mentally and emotionally during this difficult time.”