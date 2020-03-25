4H announces success of school outreach program with the hatching of baby chicks

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- As part of their Incubation and Embryology school outreach program, the Saratoga County 4H program sends fertilized chicken eggs to elementary schools in the county. The annual program lets students experience the development of a chicken.

When schools closed a week before “Hatch Day” some of the eggs went home with teachers. The rest were brought to the 4H Training Center in Ballston Spa to finish their incubation period.

The first eggs started hatching on March 17. More than 75% of them hatched. 4H says despite the risks of moving the eggs, more hatched this year than last year and with fewer complications.

“I am continually impressed with the community support that I have found in Saratoga County. Teachers went out of their way to ensure that incubating eggs remained safe and we were rewarded with an unbelievably successful hatch rate, despite all of the complications and uncertainties,” says Program Coordinator, Brieanna Hughes.

