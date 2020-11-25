47-year-old woman killed in Latham fire

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 47-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out at a residence on George Street in Latham. Colonie EMS treated the victim, who has been identified as Jennifer Moran, at the scene, but were unable to revive her.

Patrol officers responded to the house shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday and found a heavily involved fire. The officers learned a female resident or owner may still be inside but were unable to enter the building.

Multiple fire departments—including: Latham, Shaker Road-Loudonville, Schuyler Heights, Fuller Road, Menands, Maplewood, Verdoy, and West Albany—responded to the scene and were able to enter the building and quickly locate Ms. Moran.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday, and the cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to smoke inhalation.

A deceased cat was also recovered from the residence and a member of Colonie EMS was treated at Albany Medical Center for breathing issues.

Authorities are investigating, but they say early indications do not suggest criminal activity was to blame.

Anyone with any information about the fire is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518) 783-2744 or they can anonymously contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.