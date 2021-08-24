47 new cases in latest Albany COVID report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Monday, August 23, 68.6% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 63.2% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 79.4%. Albany County has now administered or reallocated 72,587 first and second doses of the vaccine.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 26,007 to date, with 47 new positive cases identified since Monday, August 23. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 66.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 3.9%, and the Capital Region’s rate remains at 4.2%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 17 had close contacts to positive cases, two reported traveling out of state, 24 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings. There are now 384 active cases in the county, down from 393 since yesterday.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 606 from 626. So far, 83,409 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,623 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 49 additional recoveries.

There were three new hospitalizations since Monday, August 23, and 19 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net decrease of one. There are still three patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 389 since the outbreak began.

“According to the data we’re receiving from our hospitals, among the 19 county residents who are currently hospitalized with the virus, eight are fully vaccinated and 11 are not. As we’ve seen in the past, COVID is far more dangerous to seniors and those with weakened immune systems, and even being vaccinated won’t give you a 100% guarantee that you won’t get sick,” said County Executive McCoy. “However, getting the shot dramatically reduces your chances of getting seriously ill, which is shown by our consistently low ICU numbers and death rates, especially compared to this past winter.”

For the new COVID infections identified between August 15 and August 21, 187 were fully vaccinated, 211 had not received a single shot and for 25 individuals, the vaccination status was unknown. Vaccine status is self-reported by the case and provided without regard to the timing of vaccine administration and onset of illness.