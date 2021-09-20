45 New COVID cases in Albany County Monday, Sept. 20 report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Monday, September 20, 70.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 81.9%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 28,002 to date, with 45 new positive cases identified since Sunday, September 19. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 88.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is down to 4.7%, and the Capital Region’s average rate is now down to 4.0%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 13 had close contacts to positive cases, 30 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

There are now 496 active cases in the county, down from 531 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1126 from 1243. So far 87,933 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 27,506 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 78 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations since Sunday, September 19, and 38 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus. There are currently nine patients in ICU’s, up two from Sunday, September 19. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 400 since the outbreak began.

“Today marks a second day where we have reported fewer new positive cases of COVID-19 but our number of hospitalizations and patients in ICU’s remains concerning,” said County Executive McCoy. “I urge people to stay home if you are sick and get tested if you have symptoms. I encourage those who are unvaccinated to get a vaccine shot.”