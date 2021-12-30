44% of eligible New Yorkers have gotten COVID booster/additional dose

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nearly 4.5 million New Yorkers have gotten an additional dose or booster of COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 29. It leaves close to 5.7 million New Yorkers who have not gotten one, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The average in the Capital Region is above the state’s average of 44% at 53%. Saratoga and Warren Counties are far outpacing the state average with respectively 58% and 59% of its eligible population having received an additional dose/booster.

Montgomery County has the lowest percentage of eligible residents who have received an additional dose/ booster but it’s still higher than the state average at 49%. Outside of Saratoga, Montgomery, and Warren, the remaining counties in the Capital Region are between 50-55%.

Check out the table below to find out what percentage of the eligible population who has received an additional dose/booster shot in each county below:

County Eligible population % who received additional

dose/booster (number) Albany 182,204 55% (99,704) Columbia 33,323 50% (16,782) Fulton 21,632 50% (10,762) Greene 23,364 53% (12,389) Montgomery 25,062 49% (12,290) Rensselaer 86,813 53% (45,868) Saratoga 138,467 58% (80,557) Schenectady 94,891 54% (51,592) Schoharie 14,438 51% (7,402) Warren 39,718 59% (23,401) Washington 31,111 53% (16,442) Source: DOH

The DOH provided additional dose/booster information for all the counties in New York as of Dec. 29. They also provided the number of vaccinations given over the past seven days. Check out the numbers in the table below: