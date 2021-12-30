44% of eligible New Yorkers have gotten COVID booster/additional dose

by: Sarah Darmanijan

Booster dose of covid-19 vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nearly 4.5 million New Yorkers have gotten an additional dose or booster of COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 29. It leaves close to 5.7 million New Yorkers who have not gotten one, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The average in the Capital Region is above the state’s average of 44% at 53%. Saratoga and Warren Counties are far outpacing the state average with respectively 58% and 59% of its eligible population having received an additional dose/booster.

Montgomery County has the lowest percentage of eligible residents who have received an additional dose/ booster but it’s still higher than the state average at 49%. Outside of Saratoga, Montgomery, and Warren, the remaining counties in the Capital Region are between 50-55%.

Check out the table below to find out what percentage of the eligible population who has received an additional dose/booster shot in each county below:

CountyEligible population% who received additional
dose/booster (number)
Albany182,20455% (99,704)
Columbia33,32350% (16,782)
Fulton21,63250% (10,762)
Greene23,36453% (12,389)
Montgomery25,06249% (12,290)
Rensselaer86,81353% (45,868)
Saratoga138,46758% (80,557)
Schenectady94,89154% (51,592)
Schoharie14,43851% (7,402)
Warren39,71859% (23,401)
Washington31,11153% (16,442)
Source: DOH

The DOH provided additional dose/booster information for all the counties in New York as of Dec. 29. They also provided the number of vaccinations given over the past seven days. Check out the numbers in the table below:

CountyAdditional
Doses Administered		7-Day IncreaseEligible Remaining NYS Population
Albany99,7046,88182,500
Allegany8,1563828,370
Bronx197,22123,244396,473
Broome51,2153,35448,316
Cattaraugus16,37081814,309
Cayuga17,7241,26618,211
Chautauqua29,9431,94626,652
Chemung20,1351,28118,117
Chenango11,11752511,782
Clinton21,2501,21722,709
Columbia16,7821,00416,541
Cortland10,6631,02011,049
Delaware9,6685149,951
Dutchess72,1725,32182,174
Erie278,79917,548222,557
Essex11,8216879,291
Franklin11,24477711,204
Fulton10,76263010,870
Genesee13,27297614,288
Greene12,3891,01110,975
Hamilton1,578651,297
Herkimer13,78082912,671
Jefferson23,6591,44322,094
Kings436,78353,279715,599
Lewis5,7672814,898
Livingston15,94298313,948
Madison20,8431,48319,473
Monroe231,24315,008182,453
Montgomery12,29086712,772
Nassau320,40627,420474,632
New York450,48835,922576,741
Niagara56,8893,67151,244
Oneida59,1174,02050,711
Onondaga140,3009,443122,954
Ontario34,9512,18827,918
Orange69,4926,50196,577
Orleans7,8514849,405
Oswego28,1261,72029,374
Otsego16,40391413,793
Putnam25,2602,34830,791
Queens439,98659,467836,492
Rensselaer45,8683,28140,945
Richmond89,26010,265140,389
Rockland56,9295,20788,955
Saratoga80,5575,39157,910
Schenectady51,5923,72043,299
Schoharie7,4024667,036
Schuyler4,6041854,092
Seneca7,2506197,081
St. Lawrence26,7952,36924,529
Steuben21,2331,44320,864
Suffolk337,64626,496455,255
Sullivan14,4171,04418,929
Tioga9,58976211,390
Tompkins31,8222,34632,263
Ulster55,2373,90448,117
Warren23,4011,27916,317
Washington16,4421,06314,669
Wayne24,2351,62322,404
Westchester241,72219,464310,660
Wyoming8,8454548,363
Yates6,2873974,631
Source: DOH

